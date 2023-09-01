Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a 20.94% rise in the past month and a 49.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for NATR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.56% for NATR’s stock, with a 51.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) Right Now?

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) by analysts is $19.50, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for NATR is 17.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NATR was 41.70K shares.

NATR) stock’s latest price update

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 15.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-26 that LEHI, Utah, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine” and/or the “Company”), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NATR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NATR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for NATR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NATR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $22 based on the research report published on October 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NATR Trading at 16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NATR rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. saw 102.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NATR starting from Yates Bryant J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.77 back on Aug 29. After this action, Yates Bryant J now owns 94,150 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., valued at $251,550 using the latest closing price.

Norman Daniel C, the EVP & President, Asia of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., sale 12,036 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Norman Daniel C is holding 69,765 shares at $197,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.85 for the present operating margin

+68.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.23. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.84. Total debt to assets is 8.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.