National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 53.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that “There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive-years.”–Dogs of the Dow. The 50 Dividend Kings screened as of August 28, 2023, represented seven of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gainers ranged 19.16%-33.65%, topped by Northwest Natural and Gorman-Rupp. By yield, Altria tops all. Top-ten Kingly September yields from NFG, ABBV, FRT, BKH, NWN, CDUAF, MMM, LEG, UVV, & MO averaged 5.51%.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NFG is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NFG is $60.75, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for NFG is 90.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for NFG on September 01, 2023 was 608.96K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

The stock of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen a 1.59% increase in the past week, with a 2.48% rise in the past month, and a 5.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for NFG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for NFG’s stock, with a -4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFG Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.76. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.