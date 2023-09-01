Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is $65.00, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 64.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COOP on September 01, 2023 was 629.81K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 56.67. However, the company has seen a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today that Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and President, and Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 A.M. Eastern Time as part of a fireside chat. A live webcast of the fireside chat and materials used during investor meetings will be.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly rise of 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for COOP stock, with a simple moving average of 21.44% for the last 200 days.

COOP Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.94. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 41.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $55.77 back on Aug 28. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 516,051 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $1,171,170 using the latest closing price.

Rawls Michael R, the EVP & CEO-Xome of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $59.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Rawls Michael R is holding 82,263 shares at $1,952,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.