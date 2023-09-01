Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCO is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCO is $373.44, which is $38.64 above the current price. The public float for MCO is 183.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCO on September 01, 2023 was 741.71K shares.

MCO) stock’s latest price update

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.60relation to previous closing price of 338.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that With all the economic question marks lately, investors are craving some stability. Enter wide-moat stocks.

MCO’s Market Performance

MCO’s stock has risen by 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly rise of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Moody’s Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for MCO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $362 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCO Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.64. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Fauber Robert, who sale 2,549 shares at the price of $331.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Fauber Robert now owns 64,838 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $844,305 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Caroline, the SVP – Corporate Controller of Moody’s Corporation, sale 297 shares at $339.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sullivan Caroline is holding 891 shares at $100,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corporation stands at +25.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 52.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Moody’s Corporation (MCO), the company’s capital structure generated 312.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.74. Total debt to assets is 54.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.