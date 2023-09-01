MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Stock Experiences -3.64% Monthly Change

The stock of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has gone up by 2.20% for the week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month and a 28.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for MDXG’s stock, with a 53.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDXG is $12.06, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for MDXG is 110.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on September 01, 2023 was 833.35K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 7.36. However, the company has seen a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-02 that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Notarianni – Head, IR Joe Capper – CEO Pete Carlson – CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Carl Byrnes – Northland Capital Markets Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright John Vandermosten – Zacks Operator Good afternoon and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MDXG Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 166.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 113.90, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.