Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL) has jumped by 6.20 compared to previous close of 11.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2022-11-23 that (Kitco News) – Glencore announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Metals Acquisition Corp (MAC), amending terms announced on 17 March 2022, for the sale and purchase of Glencore’s CSA (Cobar) copper mine in New South Wales, Australia.

Is It Worth Investing in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL) is $14.50, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for MTAL is 26.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTAL on September 01, 2023 was 39.71K shares.

MTAL’s Market Performance

MTAL’s stock has seen a 1.11% increase for the week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month and a 15.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for Metals Acquisition Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for MTAL’s stock, with a 15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTAL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MTAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTAL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTAL Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTAL rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, Metals Acquisition Limited saw 18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTAL

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.