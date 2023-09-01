Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Stock Records 10.59% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -7.97% drop in the past month and a 10.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for MATV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for MATV stock, with a simple moving average of -18.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) is $28.50, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for MATV is 53.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MATV on September 01, 2023 was 433.48K shares.

MATV) stock’s latest price update

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.20relation to previous closing price of 16.60. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that MATV remains a hold due to negative cash flows and challenged volume levels. Investors seeking value should look elsewhere. The company’s margins have improved, but FCF growth and volume growth are needed for an upgraded rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MATV Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,902 shares at the price of $19.83 back on Dec 19. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 300,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $97,207 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc., purchase 5,399 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 295,098 shares at $106,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+20.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV), the company’s capital structure generated 148.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.