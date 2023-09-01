Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 87.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by analysts is $209.00, which is $6.38 above the current market price. The public float for MANH is 60.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MANH was 381.43K shares.

MANH) stock’s latest price update

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 203.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that We have selected five Nasdaq Composite-listed technology stocks that have strong potential for the rest of 2023. These are: NVDA, PCTY, WDAY, SMCI, MANH.

MANH’s Market Performance

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has seen a 6.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.74% gain in the past month and a 10.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for MANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for MANH’s stock, with a 28.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $150 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MANH Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.18. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw 66.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from HUNTZ JOHN J JR, who sale 11,815 shares at the price of $202.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, HUNTZ JOHN J JR now owns 53,096 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $2,397,860 using the latest closing price.

Hollembaek Linda T., the Director of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hollembaek Linda T. is holding 11,747 shares at $342,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

+52.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +16.81. The total capital return value is set at 57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.11. Equity return is now at value 75.20, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.