Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAMA is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAMA is $4.63, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for MAMA is 27.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAMA on September 01, 2023 was 240.51K shares.

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has jumped by 7.18 compared to previous close of 3.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that Company Invited to Present Virtually at Planet MicroCap Showcase ; Management to Host In-Person 1×1 Meetings at Lake Street BIG7 Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

MAMA’s Market Performance

MAMA’s stock has risen by 16.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.84% and a quarterly rise of 58.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.23% for Mama’s Creations Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.74% for MAMA’s stock, with a 74.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAMA Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 124.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mama’s Creations Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.96. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.