Make Informed Decisions with Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Stock Updates

The stock of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has seen a 13.67% increase in the past week, with a 11.33% gain in the past month, and a 5.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for HRMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.08% for HRMY’s stock, with a -13.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) Right Now?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HRMY is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HRMY is $58.50, which is $22.25 above the current market price. The public float for HRMY is 48.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.41% of that float. The average trading volume for HRMY on September 01, 2023 was 465.89K shares.

HRMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.57 in relation to its previous close of 35.34. However, the company has experienced a 13.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-14 that Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. ZYNE, +0.89% jumped 300% premarket on Monday after Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. HRMY, -0.47% said it would acquire the cannabinoid therapy company in a deal worth up to $200 million. Harmony, which specializes in therapies for rare neurological diseases, said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Zynerba for $1.1059 per share in cash, or $60 million in the aggregate, with potential additional payments of up to $140 million based on achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRMY Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY rose by +13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. saw -34.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Nielsen Jack, who sale 2,834 shares at the price of $59.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nielsen Jack now owns 2,571,024 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., valued at $169,927 using the latest closing price.

Wicki Andreas, the Director of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., sale 130 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wicki Andreas is holding 2,147,943 shares at $7,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.45 for the present operating margin

+75.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stands at +41.44. The total capital return value is set at 24.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.33. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 47.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.35. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.