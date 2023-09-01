Lyft Inc. (LYFT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYFT is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 31 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYFT is $11.79, which is $0.37 above the current price. The public float for LYFT is 342.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on September 01, 2023 was 15.57M shares.

The stock price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has jumped by 2.04 compared to previous close of 11.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-01 that It’s that time of year. Students are returning to classes again.

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT’s stock has risen by 17.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.43% and a quarterly rise of 25.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Lyft Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for LYFT’s stock, with a 9.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw 9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Aggarwal Prashant, who purchase 96,900 shares at the price of $10.34 back on Aug 28. After this action, Aggarwal Prashant now owns 971,269 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $1,001,655 using the latest closing price.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 2,403 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Wilderotter Mary Agnes is holding 55,493 shares at $24,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -272.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.