Loews Corporation (L) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is above average at 11.82x. The 36-month beta value for L is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for L is $52.00, The public float for L is 183.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of L on September 01, 2023 was 695.93K shares.

The stock of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 62.06. Market Watch reported 2023-07-31 that Loews Corp. L reported Monday second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as majority-owned insurer CNA Financial Corp. CNA posted higher earnings. Loews, the diversified company in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries, said net income rose to $360 million, or $1.58 a share, from $167 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

L’s Market Performance

L’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly rise of 10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Loews Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for L’s stock, with a 5.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.42. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from DAVIDSON CHARLES D, who sale 3,546 shares at the price of $63.40 back on Aug 09. After this action, DAVIDSON CHARLES D now owns 25,200 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $224,816 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, purchase 4,456,050 shares at $39.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 248,414,738 shares at $175,078,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Loews Corporation (L) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.