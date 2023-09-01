LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAMP is $33.20, which is $0.66 above the current price. The public float for RAMP is 64.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on September 01, 2023 was 464.60K shares.

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) has plunged by -0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 32.56, but the company has seen a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-23 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:45pm ET. Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website. About LiveRamp LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core ident.

RAMP’s Market Performance

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has seen a 3.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.59% gain in the past month and a 30.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for RAMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for RAMP’s stock, with a 29.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw 37.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Hussain Mohsin, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hussain Mohsin now owns 116,864 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $294,612 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 218,605 shares at $467,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.