Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for LFCR is 29.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFCR on September 01, 2023 was 385.06K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) has decreased by -11.80 when compared to last closing price of 9.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.89 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

LFCR’s Market Performance

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has experienced a -3.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.66% drop in the past month, and a -3.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for LFCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.60% for LFCR’s stock, with a 14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFCR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LFCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LFCR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $2 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFCR Trading at -17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -22.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. saw 23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who purchase 345,260 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Nov 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,972,853 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., valued at $2,751,722 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., purchase 282,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 2,438,180 shares at $2,251,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+27.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stands at -34.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.82. Equity return is now at value -107.90, with -28.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR), the company’s capital structure generated 168.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.81. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.