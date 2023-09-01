Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 67.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Investors need to pay close attention to Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.68.

The public float for LNTH is 66.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on September 01, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has seen a 4.89% increase for the week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month and a -23.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for LNTH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNTH Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.13. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 34.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 408 shares at the price of $66.10 back on Aug 21. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 90,067 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $26,969 using the latest closing price.

Blanchfield Paul, the President of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $65.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Blanchfield Paul is holding 90,475 shares at $97,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.