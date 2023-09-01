Lands’ End Inc. (LE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is $9.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for LE is 11.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LE on August 31, 2023 was 141.32K shares.

LE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) has decreased by -20.86 when compared to last closing price of 10.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Lands’ End (LE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago.

LE’s Market Performance

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has seen a -10.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.59% decline in the past month and a -2.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for LE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.07% for LE’s stock, with a -4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LE Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, Lands’ End Inc. saw 6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LE starting from MCCLAIN JOHN, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Jun 30. After this action, MCCLAIN JOHN now owns 6,954 shares of Lands’ End Inc., valued at $7,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End Inc. stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.54. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.