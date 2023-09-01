Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has gone down by -19.04% for the week, with a -20.16% drop in the past month and a -43.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.23% for KBNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.96% for KBNT’s stock, with a -43.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBNT is 2.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KBNT is $1.00, which is $1.1 above the current price. The public float for KBNT is 11.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBNT on September 01, 2023 was 156.62K shares.

KBNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) has decreased by -20.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-25 that Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT ) stock is rocketing on Thursday after announcing a merger agreement with Adomni. According to a press release, Adomni will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubient.

KBNT Trading at -28.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.25%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT fell by -19.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5813. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw -36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.33 for the present operating margin

-32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -566.69. The total capital return value is set at -56.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.92. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kubient Inc. (KBNT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.33. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.