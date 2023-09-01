Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 5.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that With monetary tightening nearing an end, the S&P 500 index has been trending higher. Citigroup (NYSE: C ) expects the S&P 500 index to touch 4,600 levels by the end of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 31.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $6.12, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KGC on September 01, 2023 was 9.49M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen a 6.03% increase in the past week, with a 8.28% rise in the past month, and a 5.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for KGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KGC Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.