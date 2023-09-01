Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) has jumped by 12.12 compared to previous close of 3.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-18 that Shares of recently debuted Jet.AI Inc. JTAI, +61.22% more than doubled Friday after the aviation-booking platform announced its app on Apple Inc.’s AAPL, +0.41% app store. Shares surged as much as 117% to an intraday high of $8.40 Friday, and were last up 52% in recent activity, following trade halts due to volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) is 14.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JTAI is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 6.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On September 01, 2023, JTAI’s average trading volume was 228.22K shares.

JTAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) has seen a -14.75% decrease in the past week, with a -67.69% drop in the past month, and a -65.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.13% for JTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.24% for JTAI’s stock, with a -63.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JTAI Trading at -59.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares sank -66.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI fell by -14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Jet.AI Inc. saw -64.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50.

Based on Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.