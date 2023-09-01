Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is $201.06, which is $57.7 above the current market price. The public float for JAZZ is 61.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JAZZ on September 01, 2023 was 564.00K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 145.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that The global pharmaceutical cannabis market is poised for significant growth, projected to swell by 23% by 2027, mostly from one company but with other contenders battling to enter the market. In 2023, sales of prescription drugs containing cannabis are estimated to total US$1.11 billion, according to a new report by Prohibition Partners, with sales of currently approved drugs seen expanding to US$1.37 billion.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.12% and a quarterly rise of 11.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for JAZZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JAZZ Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.42. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Carr Patricia, who sale 142 shares at the price of $143.47 back on Aug 29. After this action, Carr Patricia now owns 5,986 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $20,373 using the latest closing price.

Patil Neena M, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 750 shares at $139.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Patil Neena M is holding 30,686 shares at $104,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.