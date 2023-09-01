Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is above average at 32.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is $167.29, which is $12.76 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JKHY on September 01, 2023 was 555.42K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 159.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that MONETT, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming conferences: David Foss, Board Chair & CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 6 th.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.70% and a quarterly rise of 3.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for JKHY’s stock, with a -5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $173 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKHY Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.54. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +17.65. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.