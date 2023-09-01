Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IE stock has gone up by 9.65%, with a monthly decline of -1.08% and a quarterly surge of 20.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for IE stock, with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IE is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IE is $17.50, which is $1.54 above the current price. The public float for IE is 56.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IE on August 31, 2023 was 356.89K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) has decreased by -2.44 when compared to last closing price of 16.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-07-06 that (Kitco News) – Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE) today announced the closing of the transactions with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma’aden previously announced in Ivanhoe Electric’s May 15, 2023 and January 11, 2023 news releases.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IE Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.35. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw 28.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Barone Catherine Anne, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Barone Catherine Anne now owns 0 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $180,088 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 4,936 shares at $80,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -56.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 404.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.