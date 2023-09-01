Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $36.91, which is -$1.03 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On September 01, 2023, INTC’s average trading volume was 40.21M shares.

The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has increased by 2.93 when compared to last closing price of 35.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-01 that After U.S. markets closed Thursday, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings per share of $10.54 (versus estimated $10.43) for its fiscal third quarter, but revenue failed to meet expectations even though sales rose by 4.5% year over year.

INTC’s Market Performance

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a 8.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.73% rise in the past month, and a 15.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for INTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.16. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 36.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who sale 1 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Aug 21. After this action, Holthaus Michelle Johnston now owns 193,955 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 3,850 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 105,495 shares at $133,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intel Corporation (INTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.