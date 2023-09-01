Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is 97.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IAS is 1.64.

The public float for IAS is 78.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On September 01, 2023, IAS’s average trading volume was 997.51K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has surged by 2.15 when compared to previous closing price of 13.97, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that IAS, DVAS and KTOS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 4, 2023.

IAS’s Market Performance

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has experienced a 3.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.14% drop in the past month, and a -26.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for IAS’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at -16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 62.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 21,705 shares at the price of $14.67 back on Aug 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 107,129 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $318,412 using the latest closing price.

VEP Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 5,220,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that VEP Group, LLC is holding 77,660,001 shares at $94,638,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.