Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, ILPT stock has gone down by -5.07%, with a monthly gain of 0.26% and a quarterly surge of 120.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for ILPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) by analysts is $6.00, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 58.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ILPT was 1.57M shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.72 in relation to previous closing price of 4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Some REITs are good, some are bad, and most face challenges from rising interest rates. Good REITs have traits that lead to solid long-term returns, such as consistent revenue growth and the ability to funnel that growth into AFFO per share. Specific REITs mentioned include Hudson Pacific Properties, Terreno Realty, American Homes 4 Rent, Mid-America Apartment Communities, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

ILPT Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.