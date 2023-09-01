IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IGC is at 2.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IGC is $3.05, The public float for IGC is 42.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for IGC on August 31, 2023 was 166.50K shares.

IGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) has jumped by 11.08 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-04-18 that POTOMAC, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM (Local Time -PDT). Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Grimaldi, Principal Financial Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

IGC’s Market Performance

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) has seen a 16.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.54% gain in the past month and a 24.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for IGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for IGC’s stock, with a 1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IGC Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGC rose by +15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3362. In addition, IGC Pharma Inc. saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1270.14 for the present operating margin

-17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGC Pharma Inc. stands at -1263.01. The total capital return value is set at -58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.06. Equity return is now at value -64.90, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Based on IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.