IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 510.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Investors continue to be optimistic about IDEXX (IDXX) due to the CAG business and the company’s execution of its growth strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is 54.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDXX is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is $587.21, which is $67.03 above the current market price. The public float for IDXX is 82.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On September 01, 2023, IDXX’s average trading volume was 450.30K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stock saw a decrease of 5.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for IDXX’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $610 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDXX Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $500.98. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw 25.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from POLEWACZYK JAMES F, who sale 22,909 shares at the price of $510.56 back on Aug 29. After this action, POLEWACZYK JAMES F now owns 10,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $11,696,446 using the latest closing price.

Lane Michael, the Executive Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 16,027 shares at $510.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Lane Michael is holding 4,034 shares at $8,173,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 104.80, with 28.60 for asset returns.

Based on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.