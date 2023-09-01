HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results and business highlights on August 10, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HOOK is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOOK is $4.28, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 77.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for HOOK on August 31, 2023 was 901.42K shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK stock saw a decrease of -7.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.35% for HOOK’s stock, with a -30.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7115. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw -19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Kandera Reinhard, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 21. After this action, Kandera Reinhard now owns 43,092 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $5,075 using the latest closing price.

Kandera Reinhard, the Chief Financial Officer of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kandera Reinhard is holding 36,092 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -66.40, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.