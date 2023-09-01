Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 9.16x. The 36-month beta value for HMC is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMC is $35.57, which is $2.86 above than the current price. The public float for HMC is 1.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on September 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.51 in relation to its previous close of 31.85. However, the company has experienced a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Investors will not want to overlook these automakers as their growth stories and valuations are very attractive.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a 4.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month and a 12.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for HMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for HMC’s stock, with a 19.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.