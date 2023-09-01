Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSAI is $140.66, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 71.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for HSAI on September 01, 2023 was 316.99K shares.

HSAI) stock’s latest price update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.89 compared to its previous closing price of 9.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Yuanting Shi – IR Dr. David Li – CEO Louis Hsieh – Global CFO Conference Call Participants Tim Hsiao – Morgan Stanley Olivia Xu – Goldman Sachs Bin Wang – Credit Suisse Leping Huang – Huatai Yang Kong – CICC Yi Lu – JPMorgan Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Hesai Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode.

HSAI’s Market Performance

Hesai Group (HSAI) has experienced a 8.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.83% drop in the past month, and a 23.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for HSAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for HSAI’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.40 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +8.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Hesai Group saw -53.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07. Equity return is now at value -126.90, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hesai Group (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hesai Group (HSAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.