Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)’s stock price has dropped by -14.50 in relation to previous closing price of 7.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Michelle Bilski – In-Site Communications, IR Dane Andreeff – President and CEO Jeff Mathiesen – CFO Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Destiny Buch – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Right Now?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) by analysts is $67.50, which is $60.72 above the current market price. The public float for HSDT is 0.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HSDT was 24.14K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stock saw a decrease of 9.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.92% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for HSDT’s stock, with a -42.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.58%, as shares sank -29.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -55.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Aug 30. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 11,420 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $38,212 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 5,078 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 8,774 shares at $32,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1875.35 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -1788.06. The total capital return value is set at -151.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.60. Equity return is now at value -177.70, with -99.70 for asset returns.

Based on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.33. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.