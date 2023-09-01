Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 15.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:45 PM ET Company Participants Jamie Webb – Director-Communications & Investor Relations Mark L. Baum – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Board of Directors Andrew Boll – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Mayank Mamtani – B.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HROW is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HROW is $38.80, which is $23.63 above than the current price. The public float for HROW is 32.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.04% of that float. The average trading volume of HROW on September 01, 2023 was 554.15K shares.

HROW’s Market Performance

HROW stock saw a decrease of -6.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.49% for HROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HROW Trading at -18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -29.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Makary Martin A., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Makary Martin A. now owns 45,000 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $338,400 using the latest closing price.

BAUM MARK L, the Chief Executive Officer of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 5,800 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BAUM MARK L is holding 2,015,461 shares at $98,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+71.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Health Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 406.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.26. Total debt to assets is 71.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 404.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.