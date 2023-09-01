Grindr Inc. (GRND) Stock Sees a0.00 Decrease

The stock of Grindr Inc. (GRND) has gone down by -3.75% for the week, with a -11.23% drop in the past month and a -15.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for GRND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for GRND stock, with a simple moving average of -18.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRND is also noteworthy at 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRND is 14.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of GRND on September 01, 2023 was 287.21K shares.

GRND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 5.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-08-19 that Grindr is an LGBTQ+ dating app notorious for instant hookups. But Grindr says that about 25% of its users are also there to network.

GRND Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Grindr Inc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Zage George Raymond III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Aug 24. After this action, Zage George Raymond III now owns 5,460,000 shares of Grindr Inc., valued at $55,000 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,450,000 shares at $163,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindr Inc. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grindr Inc. (GRND), the company’s capital structure generated 9,016.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.90. Total debt to assets is 82.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,443.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Grindr Inc. (GRND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.