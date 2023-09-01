Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) has decreased by -5.85 when compared to last closing price of 30.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that The article provides information on upcoming dividend increases for companies with a track record of dividend growth. The list includes companies with at least five years of consistent dividend growth and higher total dividends each year. The article also includes tables and metrics to help investors prioritize stocks based on yield, growth rates, and historical returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) Right Now?

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) is $3.75, The public float for GCBC is 6.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCBC on September 01, 2023 was 14.76K shares.

GCBC’s Market Performance

GCBC’s stock has seen a -6.76% decrease for the week, with a -14.41% drop in the past month and a 12.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for Greene County Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.49% for GCBC’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCBC Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCBC fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.66. In addition, Greene County Bancorp Inc. saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCBC starting from Gibson Donald E, who sale 537 shares at the price of $35.70 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gibson Donald E now owns 0 shares of Greene County Bancorp Inc., valued at $19,171 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Donald E, the President and CEO of Greene County Bancorp Inc., sale 3,656 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Gibson Donald E is holding 537 shares at $126,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Greene County Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.81. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC), the company’s capital structure generated 27.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.26. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.