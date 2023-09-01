Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 78.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-28 that Graco’s (GGG) Q2 revenues increase 2% year over year, driven by double-digit growth in the Process segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 26.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graco Inc. (GGG) is $86.50, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 167.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGG on September 01, 2023 was 829.62K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

The stock of Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a 3.69% increase in the past week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month, and a 2.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for GGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for GGG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.30% for the last 200 days.

GGG Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.13. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Chambers Caroline M, who sale 7,060 shares at the price of $77.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Chambers Caroline M now owns 49,381 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $543,933 using the latest closing price.

SHEAHAN MARK W, the President and CEO of Graco Inc., purchase 1,263 shares at $79.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that SHEAHAN MARK W is holding 62,986 shares at $99,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.