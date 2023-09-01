GMS Inc. (GMS): A Technical Analysis

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GMS Inc. (GMS) is $77.22, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for GMS is 40.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMS on August 31, 2023 was 394.11K shares.

GMS) stock’s latest price update

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 74.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that There are a number of top-rated stocks from a variety of sectors set to report their quarterly results on Thursday, August 31, and here are a few investors shouldn’t overlook.

GMS’s Market Performance

GMS’s stock has risen by 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.38% and a quarterly rise of 11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for GMS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for GMS’s stock, with a 17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $82 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMS Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.63. In addition, GMS Inc. saw 42.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 346,132 shares at the price of $70.43 back on Jun 29. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 3,417,651 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $24,376,602 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of GMS Inc., sale 171,430 shares at $70.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 3,763,783 shares at $12,024,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 20.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc. (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 39.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GMS Inc. (GMS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.