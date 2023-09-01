Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.02, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on September 01, 2023 was 23.54M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.34. However, the company has seen a 41.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings has signed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, providing funding and improving brand recognition. Ginkgo’s disappointing Q2 earnings report highlights the need for additional streams of revenue and improved profitability, which the partnership with Google Cloud may help achieve. Their financial situation has become more tenable and as such we are upgrading our rating on DNA stock to neutral.

DNA’s Market Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has seen a 41.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.91% gain in the past month and a 47.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for DNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.88% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of 40.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.25 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at 20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +42.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw 41.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Aug 24. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 7,494,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $169,800 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P. sale 37,650 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 13,014,594 shares at $64,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -53.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.