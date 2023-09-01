Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 16.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $6.25, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 26.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNS on September 01, 2023 was 8.90M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) has dropped by -3.48 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that Today is the record date for Genius Group’s (NYSEMKT: GNS ) spinoff of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd (ERL). This date is important, as Genius will tally up its number of shares as part of the distribution.

GNS’s Market Performance

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a -23.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 89.74% rise in the past month, and a 19.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.99% for GNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.75% for GNS’s stock, with a -31.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.91%, as shares surge +105.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -24.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2188. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 236.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.