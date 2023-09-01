Genesco Inc. (GCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genesco Inc. (GCO) by analysts is $34.00, which is -$8.78 below the current market price. The public float for GCO is 11.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GCO was 347.62K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GCO) stock’s latest price update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO)’s stock price has increased by 17.56 compared to its previous closing price of 29.16. However, the company has seen a 23.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-31 that Revenue declined, and Genesco posted a loss but still beat expectations. The company raised its revenue guidance for the full year.

GCO’s Market Performance

Genesco Inc. (GCO) has seen a 23.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.66% gain in the past month and a 91.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for GCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.69% for GCO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCO stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCO in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $50 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCO Trading at 27.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCO rose by +23.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, Genesco Inc. saw -25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCO starting from SANDFORT GREGORY A, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Jun 09. After this action, SANDFORT GREGORY A now owns 15,780 shares of Genesco Inc., valued at $253,519 using the latest closing price.

DIAMOND MATTHEW C, the Director of Genesco Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that DIAMOND MATTHEW C is holding 73,097 shares at $312,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+47.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesco Inc. stands at +3.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genesco Inc. (GCO), the company’s capital structure generated 96.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.14. Total debt to assets is 40.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genesco Inc. (GCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.