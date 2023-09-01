Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) by analysts is $113.50, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for GRMN is 153.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GRMN was 760.29K shares.

GRMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 105.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Garmin is rated hold/neutral today, in line with quant system rating. Positives: dividend yield, earnings YoY growth, and capital strength. Headwinds: share price and valuation.

GRMN’s Market Performance

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has seen a 3.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.59% decline in the past month and a 2.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for GRMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for GRMN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRMN Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.85. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Biddlecombe Sean, who sale 857 shares at the price of $106.02 back on Aug 04. After this action, Biddlecombe Sean now owns 4,834 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $90,859 using the latest closing price.

Boessen Douglas G., the CFO and Treasurer of Garmin Ltd., sale 15,653 shares at $105.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Boessen Douglas G. is holding 23,843 shares at $1,650,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.15 for the present operating margin

+57.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.57. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.