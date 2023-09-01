Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) by analysts is $91.00, which is $14.57 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.33% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FRPT was 583.56K shares.

FRPT) stock’s latest price update

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.92 in relation to previous closing price of 76.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-25 that Pet care stocks are not exciting, and they are low growth, but they offer significant returns for investors over the long. Takeaways from the sector include growth driven by secular tailwinds and supported by the consumer shift to consumables and services.

FRPT’s Market Performance

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has experienced a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.21% rise in the past month, and a 23.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for FRPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for FRPT’s stock, with a 16.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRPT Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.46. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from GEORGE WALTER N., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $73.53 back on Aug 24. After this action, GEORGE WALTER N. now owns 47,176 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $73,525 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Cathal, the SVP – Managing Director Europe of Freshpet Inc., sale 6,277 shares at $70.10 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Walsh Cathal is holding 5,234 shares at $440,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.