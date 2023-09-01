Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSP is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSP is $2.25, which is $0.33 above the current price. The public float for FSP is 81.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSP on September 01, 2023 was 825.37K shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.04 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a 1.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that Franklin Street Properties (FSP) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.10 per share a year ago.

FSP’s Market Performance

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a 1.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.87% gain in the past month and a 37.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for FSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for FSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FSP Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8890. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from HANSEN BRIAN N, who purchase 2,177 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Aug 22. After this action, HANSEN BRIAN N now owns 1,066,656 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $3,919 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN BRIAN N, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 19,705 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that HANSEN BRIAN N is holding 1,064,479 shares at $35,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.40 for the present operating margin

+8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.96. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.