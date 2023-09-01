Ferguson plc (FERG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ferguson plc (FERG) by analysts is $161.51, which is -$4.73 below the current market price. The public float for FERG is 203.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FERG was 1.29M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 162.60. However, the company has experienced a 4.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Ferguson is a plumbing and heating product supplier operating in the repair, maintenance, and home improvement markets. FERG is investing in automated distribution centers and using robots to fulfill customer orders, reducing manual handling and energy consumption. While the residential housing market is currently slowing, government initiatives and aging infrastructure present long-term growth opportunities for the company.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has risen by 4.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.13% and a quarterly rise of 10.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Ferguson plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for FERG’s stock, with a 14.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $194 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.50. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.