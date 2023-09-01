Examining the Volatility of Ryerson Holding Corporation’s (RYI) Stock

The stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has gone up by 7.31% for the week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month and a -8.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for RYI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for RYI’s stock, with a -11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) Right Now?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYI is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RYI is $37.00, which is $5.86 above the current price. The public float for RYI is 25.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYI on September 01, 2023 was 404.14K shares.

RYI) stock’s latest price update

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI)’s stock price has soared by 2.87 in relation to previous closing price of 30.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced its planned participation at the following investor conferences during the 2nd half of 2023: Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City; September 6 – 7 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, September 13 – 15 Baird Global Industrials Conference in Chicago; November 7 – 9 Goldman Sachs Metals & Mining Conference in New York City; November 15 – 16 Citi Global Basic Materials Conference in New York City; November 28 – 29 Jim Claussen, Ryerson’s Chief Financial Officer, stated “Following the success of our multi-year capital structure transformation, which includes $180 million returned to shareholders through repurchases and dividends over the past five quarters, we look forward to engaging with investors on Ryerson’s financial and operational transformation.” Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYI Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw 2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from Larson Stephen P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Aug 10. After this action, Larson Stephen P. now owns 80,000 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $147,750 using the latest closing price.

PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, the 10% Owner of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 4,000,000 shares at $30.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC is holding 3,924,478 shares at $121,460,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +6.18. The total capital return value is set at 39.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.71. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 26.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.