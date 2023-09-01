Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Everi Holdings Inc.’s (EVRI) Stock

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has seen a 5.62% increase in the past week, with a -1.70% drop in the past month, and a 2.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for EVRI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for EVRI’s stock, with a -7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is above average at 12.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is $21.71, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for EVRI is 85.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVRI on September 01, 2023 was 822.23K shares.

EVRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) has jumped by 0.70 compared to previous close of 14.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Although the revenue and EPS for Everi Holdings (EVRI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EVRI Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from TAYLOR RANDY L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 29. After this action, TAYLOR RANDY L now owns 522,622 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $71,350 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Executive Chairman of Everi Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 1,058,320 shares at $71,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 47.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 459.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 52.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.