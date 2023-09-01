Evaluating the Impact of -8.36 Increase on Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) Stock

The stock of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has gone down by -7.33% for the week, with a 14.99% rise in the past month and a 32.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.65% for HNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for HNRG’s stock, with a 20.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is 5.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HNRG is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is $11.00, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for HNRG is 24.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On September 01, 2023, HNRG’s average trading volume was 261.42K shares.

HNRG) stock’s latest price update

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 11.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Hallador Energy Company is seeing strong financial results despite the negative perception of coal. HNRG focuses on producing steam coal for electricity generation, which still accounts for a large portion of energy in the US. The company has secured high-paying coal contracts until 2027, providing a strong source of revenue and growth potential.

HNRG Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Hallador Energy Company saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sale 14,810 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Apr 13. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 1,978,726 shares of Hallador Energy Company, valued at $134,002 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Company, sale 16,356 shares at $9.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 1,993,536 shares at $156,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Company stands at +5.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.