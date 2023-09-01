Evaluating the Impact of 1.19 Increase on Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) Stock

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a 7.45% increase in the past week, with a -15.30% drop in the past month, and a 2.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is above average at 19.25x. The 36-month beta value for ECVT is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ECVT is $14.25, which is $4.01 above than the current price. The public float for ECVT is 105.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on September 01, 2023 was 896.15K shares.

ECVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-24 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ECVT Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Feehan Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Aug 23. After this action, Feehan Michael now owns 340,940 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $48,350 using the latest closing price.

Bitting Kurt, the of Ecovyst Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Bitting Kurt is holding 415,718 shares at $29,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.