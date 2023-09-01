Evaluating the Impact of -1.04 Increase on Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) Stock

The stock of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a -0.04% decrease in the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a -3.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for DRI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for DRI’s stock, with a 1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by analysts is $175.17, which is $18.93 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 120.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.19M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 157.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Darden Restaurants (DRI) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.17. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 74,741 shares at the price of $166.90 back on Aug 01. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 157,957 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $12,474,045 using the latest closing price.

Vennam Rajesh, the SVP, CFO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 5,314 shares at $169.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vennam Rajesh is holding 5,958 shares at $898,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.