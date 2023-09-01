Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ESTA is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESTA is $96.88, which is $39.63 above the current market price. The public float for ESTA is 22.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume for ESTA on September 01, 2023 was 129.11K shares.

ESTA) stock’s latest price update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.92 in comparison to its previous close of 58.09, however, the company has experienced a 9.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raj Denhoy – Chief Financial Officer Juan José Chacón-Quirós – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Young Li – Jefferies Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Josh Jennings – Cowen & Company Sam Eiber – BTIG Neil Chatterji – B. Riley George Sellers – Stephens Operator Good afternoon.

ESTA’s Market Performance

ESTA’s stock has risen by 9.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly drop of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.21% for ESTA’s stock, with a -9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESTA Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTA rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.04. In addition, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTA starting from LEWIN NICHOLAS SHERIDAN, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $56.13 back on Aug 15. After this action, LEWIN NICHOLAS SHERIDAN now owns 9,190 shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., valued at $22,452 using the latest closing price.

Gillin Leslie, the Director of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., sale 3,759 shares at $67.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Gillin Leslie is holding 3,599 shares at $254,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.53 for the present operating margin

+65.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stands at -46.51. The total capital return value is set at -28.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.69. Equity return is now at value -755.70, with -27.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.