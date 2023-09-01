Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 44.76x. The 36-month beta value for ECL is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ECL is $198.48, which is $14.27 above than the current price. The public float for ECL is 284.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on September 01, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.03 in relation to its previous close of 183.87. However, the company has experienced a 2.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that Ecolab’s (ECL) robust performance across all segments drives its Q2 sales, despite business challenges.

ECL’s Market Performance

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has experienced a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 8.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.90% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

ECL Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.28. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $183.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 15,071 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $119,424 using the latest closing price.

Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Ecolab Inc., sale 21,708 shares at $181.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Berger Larry L is holding 12,442 shares at $3,943,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.